Snow Squalls affecting Cape Cod; Wind Advisory 6 PM this evening through 10 AM Thursday

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

617 PM EST Wed Dec 18 2019

…A snow squall will affect Barnstable County…

At 616 PM EST…A snow squall was 11 miles northwest of Dennis, or 11 miles northwest of Brewster, moving east at 30 mph.

Locations impacted include…

Barnstable, Brewster, Provincetown, Yarmouth, Dennis, Harwich, Chatham, Orleans, Eastham, Wellfleet and Truro.

Drivers need to remain alert. These conditions often lead to accidents, especially on highways, since road conditions can change rapidly. Avoid braking suddenly. Consider delaying travel until the squalls pass.

Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

412 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.