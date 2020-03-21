You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Windsurfer safe after running into trouble off Truro

Windsurfer safe after running into trouble off Truro

March 21, 2020

TRURO – A windsurfer ran into trouble off Truro late Saturday morning. The victim was spotted around a half mile off Pamet Harbor. Coast Guard and Harbormaster vessels were responding while police and fire officials were on shore with an ambulance standing by. The victim was able to get back to shore on his own near Corn Hill Beach a few miles north. He reportedly declined any medical attention.

