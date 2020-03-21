TRURO – A windsurfer ran into trouble off Truro late Saturday morning. The victim was spotted around a half mile off Pamet Harbor. Coast Guard and Harbormaster vessels were responding while police and fire officials were on shore with an ambulance standing by. The victim was able to get back to shore on his own near Corn Hill Beach a few miles north. He reportedly declined any medical attention.
Windsurfer safe after running into trouble off Truro
March 21, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable County Official Offers Update on Preventing Virus Spread
- Transit and Steamship Authorities Announce Reduced Services
- Harwich Community Leaders Hold Forum on Response to Pandemic
- Community Health Center of Cape Cod Broadens Availability of Virtual Visits for all Patients
- Barnstable County Health Officials Expect Confirmed COVID-19 Cases to Increase as Testing Increases
- Utility Companies Doing all They Can to Help Cape Cod Residents
- Officials Reviewing Plans for the Provincetown Portuguese Festival and Blessing of the Fleet Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- Massachusetts DPH Reports First COVID-19 Death
- Barnstable Public Schools Confirms 9 Tested for COVID-19
- Cape Cod Healthcare Announces Physician Policy Update for COVID-19 Testing
- State Legislature Expected to Postpone Plymouth/Barnstable State Senate Election
- M/V Iyanough Return to Service Delayed for 3 Weeks
- Massachusetts RMV Opening 8 Locations Amid COVID-19 Pandemic