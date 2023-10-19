HARWICH – A construction worker was injured after reportedly falling about 20 feet. Harwich rescuers responded to a Pleasant Lake Avenue (Route 124) location about 9:30 AM Thursday. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Worker injured in fall in Harwich
October 19, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
