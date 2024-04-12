Yarmouth Police mark 6 years since Sgt. Sean Gannon killed in the line of duty



YARMOUTH – WE HONOR THE LIFE AND LEGACY OF SERGEANT SEAN M. GANNON

Today, April 12th, is the 6-year anniversary of K9 Sergeant Sean M. Gannon’s End of Watch.

Sergeant Gannon was one of the most caring, compassionate, intelligent, courageous, and selfless officers. He was always there to back officers up on a call, step up and share the workload of the shift, volunteer to work so an officer could have the night off, or just offer good advice, whether you asked for it or not.

What is perhaps most impressive about Sergeant Gannon, is that he did not seek any recognition for all the good deeds he did. He simply did them because he could, and because he believed it was the right thing to do. He is the very definition of what it means to lead by example, and it goes without saying that the world could use more people like Sergeant Sean M. Gannon.

The following passage was taken from a letter written by Sean’s wife, Dara, and it contains a powerful message…

“Sean has been honored by the community in so many beautiful ways. Yet, he was a private person and did not like being the center of attention. He never sought recognition for himself. He acted on his principles and led by example. That’s how he lived his life, on and off the job. He inspires me every single day. If you want to remember Sean, find your own quiet way to show someone you care. That note or text you’ve been meaning to write but keep putting off — send it. Take time to ask a friend or a colleague how he or she is doing, and really listen. Own up to a mistake and make it right. Pick up the extra shift for someone who needs the time off. Buy a coffee or pay the toll for a stranger behind you. No gesture is too small. To that person, it could make all the difference that day. We each have a special gift. Please use yours for someone else. I feel that is Sean’s legacy. Thank you for holding Sean in your hearts. Let’s keep taking care of each other.”

Honor, Respect, Remember