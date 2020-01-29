YPD week in review includes arrest of wanted man on drug charges

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that on Saturday, Proactive Anti Crime Officer Ambrosini was monitoring traffic on Route 6. Ofc, Ambrosini stopped a motor vehicle for speeding and other moving violations. The passenger in teh motor vehicle was identified as Sean D. Goddard of Hyannis. Goddard had an outstanding warrant for larceny and was placed under arrest. During the booking process, Goffard removed several small bags from his sock and attempted to swallow them. Officers were able to retrieve the bags which were later identified as crack cocaine. During a search of the vehicle, officers also discovered drug paraphernalia and a replica handgun, Goddwrd was additionally charged with possession of a Class B substance.

In addition, Yarmouth Police responded to 564 total calls for service. There were 19 arrests/summonses. Police responded to 18 alarms, made 148 traffic stops and responded to 12 motor vehicle crashes.

Yarmouth olice also remind drivers that the Massachusetts Hand-Free Driving Law takes affect on February 23rd, Until March 31st, violators were receive verbal warnings, After March 31st, citations may be issued. It will still be illegal to compose test, email of social media, watch videos or used the camera function of the phone. First offense is a $100 fine. 2nd offense is a $250 fine and distracted driving education course. 3rd offense is $500 fine which is surchargable to your insurance