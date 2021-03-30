PHOTOS: An Overcast Day at Cockle Cove in Chatham

It was a chilly, windy day in Chatham recently.
That didn’t stop us from visiting a few beaches and taking some beach photographs!
In just a few short months, warmer weather will be here!
It was a chilly, windy day in Chatham recently.
That didn’t stop us from visiting a few beaches and taking some beach photographs!
In just a few short months, warmer weather will be here!
Ann Luongo has been writing for Cape Cod and South Shore publications for over 15 years.
Copyright © 2021 Cape Cod Broadcasting Media