PHOTOS: An Overcast Day at Cockle Cove in Chatham

March 30, 2021

It was a chilly, windy day in Chatham recently.

That didn’t stop us from visiting a few beaches and taking some beach photographs!

In just a few short months, warmer weather will be here!

Cockle Cove

By Ann Luongo

About Ann Luongo

Ann Luongo has been writing for Cape Cod and South Shore publications for over 15 years.


