We spent the afternoon searching for beaches to explore and ultimately, we ended up checking out Ropes Beach in Barnstable.

When we originally left the office to check out the beach, the sun was peaking out and of course, we had hopes for beautiful blue skies when we arrived.

Ropes Beach Image 1 of 12

Unfortunately, we were left with cloudy conditions. That, however, didn’t deter us from enjoying the time there.

By Ann Luongo