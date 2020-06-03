PHOTOS: Chapoquoit Beach, Falmouth

It was a rainy, foggy day when we visited Chapaquoit Beach in Falmouth recently.
This is a long, narrow beach with loads of parking – great for a walk.
If you have a spot you’d like us to photograph, email us at digitalteam@ccb-media.com.
It was a rainy, foggy day when we visited Chapaquoit Beach in Falmouth recently.
This is a long, narrow beach with loads of parking – great for a walk.
If you have a spot you’d like us to photograph, email us at digitalteam@ccb-media.com.
Ann Luongo is the Marketing Writer and Lifestyle Reporter for CapeCod.com, and has been writing for Cape Cod and South Shore publications for over 15 years.
Copyright © 2020 Cape Cod Broadcasting Media