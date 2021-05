Barnstable United Elementary School’s PTA kicked off a unique fundraiser last week. Instead of asking the community for donations or asking students to sell things, they are inspiring kindness.

Students ask for pledges based on acts of kindness and so far they are on track to double their initial goal.

Rebecca Romo caught up with Principal Michael Wojkowski to find out about the fundraiser and some of the unique ways students have performed acts of kindness. Have a listen in the link below.