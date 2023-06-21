Meet Ocean 104.7’s June Teacher of the Month!

Congratulations to Matthew Lombard – the Head of the Math Department at Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School – our June Teacher of the Month for Ocean 104.7. Matthew worked at Raytheon and Corning, learning about defense systems, fiber optics and the telecommunications industry for 20 years, and then decided to give back by getting his teaching credentials. For the last 20 years he has been helping young Cape Cod adults explore their future possibilities at Upper Cape Tech. Quite a devoted and dedicated educator, and mentor for his students, and so very deserving of the honor of this month’s Teacher of the Month!

Thanks to Stanley Steemer, Matthew will receive $100!

