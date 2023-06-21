You are here: Home / Entertainment / Meet Ocean 104.7’s June Teacher of the Month!

Meet Ocean 104.7’s June Teacher of the Month!

June 21, 2023

Congratulations to Matthew Lombard – the Head of the Math Department at Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School – our June Teacher of the Month for Ocean 104.7. Matthew worked at Raytheon and Corning, learning about defense systems, fiber optics and the telecommunications industry for 20 years, and then decided to give back by getting his teaching credentials. For the last 20 years he has been helping young Cape Cod adults explore their future possibilities at Upper Cape Tech. Quite a devoted and dedicated educator, and mentor for his students, and so very deserving of the honor of this month’s Teacher of the Month!

Thanks to Stanley Steemer, Matthew will receive $100!

Filed Under: Entertainment

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 