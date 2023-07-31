New Kids on the Block’s Joey McIntyre chats to 99.9 the Q Feel Good Morning’s Rebecca Romo ahead of his concert at the Cape Cod Melody Tent

I’ll be the first to admit I’m a bit of a fan of New Kids on the Block. So it was a bit surreal to chat with Joey McIntyre while watching my kids run around Luke’s Love Playground. I started in radio in Texas in 1999 and was over the moon to take radio winners to meet Joey when he had a solo album. 24 years later he’s playing a solo show down the road from the 99.9 the Q studios. Playing the Cape Cod Melody Tent is a full circle moment for him as well. New Kids on the Block played the Cape Cod Melody Tent early in their career and Joey made a stop in Hyannis during the Stay the Same tour in 1999. This show will be filled with nostalgia for fans and Joey!

New Kids on the Block have been the soundtrack to my life for so long that talking to Joey felt like catching up with an old friend. We chatted about his memories of the Cape Cod Melody Tent and what the venue means to him, his lofty goal of doing 50 shows for his 50th birthday and how he feels about his son following in this footsteps. I broke the news to him that the Christmas Tree Shops are closing and we played Are You Still a Masshole? where I quizzed him on Boston slang in the style of $25000 Pyramid.

You can catch Joey McIntyre at the Cape Cod Melody Tent on August 4th or possibly at a Christmas Tree Shop near you!