Ocean 104.7 Interview with Rory Max Kaplan

Host of Ocean Mornings, John Willis, got the chance to see the show, and speak with actor, singer and songwriter, Rory Max Kaplan, who is currently starring as Tommy Devito in the Cape Playhouse production of “Jersey Boys” going on now through July 22nd. Rory made his Broadway debut in 2014 in “Jersey Boys”. and was in the original cast of “a Bronx tale – the musical” also on Broadway.

This production of Jersey Boys features several cast members from the Broadway, off-Broadway and Las Vegas companies. Based on the life story of Frankie Valli and the four seasons, Jersey Boys is the international music phenomenon that follows the evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the biggest pop music sensations of all time. winner of four tony awards (including best musical) and the Olivier award for best musical, Jersey Boys is the captivating tale of the foursome’s forty-year journey from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of fame.

The Cape Playhouse is the longest-running professional summer theatre in the country.