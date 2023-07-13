Celebrating 52 years of Foghat, drummer, and founding member, Roger Earl is still ferociously banging away! Born in London in 1946 to a musical family where his father played piano at home and local pubs and there was always music in the house. Roger began to play drums at the age of 12, and played with local bands around London while working as a commercial artist. He had a measure of success before auditioning for and joining the British Blues band Savoy Brown at age 20. In 1970, Roger and Lonesome Dave Peverett decided to leave Savoy Brown to form Foghat. They enlisted former Savoy bass player Tony Stevens and Slide guitarist Rod Price and the rest has been rock n’ roll history. With 8 gold records, one platinum, and one double-platinum, Foghat continues to do what they do best, and that’s rockin’ the live show! Foghat will do just that as they bring their hits, “Slow Ride”, “Fool For The City”, and more to the Barnstable County Fair on Thursday night July 20th to perform on the main stage. Ocean 104.7’s John Willis had a chance to chat recently with Roger from his home on Long Island.
Ocean 104.7’s Interview with Roger Earl of Foghat
July 13, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
