You are here: Home / Entertainment / Ocean 104.7’s John Willis Interview with Nisi Sturgis

Ocean 104.7’s John Willis Interview with Nisi Sturgis

September 6, 2023

Nisi Sturgis is making her Cape Playhouse debut in the current production of Ken Ludwig’s “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery”, in Dennis now through September 9th. Originally from Arkansas, Nisi has appeared on Broadway, and at regional theaters across America. On television, she had a recurring role on the hit HBO series, “Boardwalk Empire”. When she is not on stage, she is also an assistant professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. You can also see her next in Provincetown later this month at their Tennessee Williams Festival. Ocean 104.7’s John Willis had a chance to chat with her as she prepped for a recent matinee performance backstage at the Cape Playhouse.

Filed Under: Entertainment

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 