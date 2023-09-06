Nisi Sturgis is making her Cape Playhouse debut in the current production of Ken Ludwig’s “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery”, in Dennis now through September 9th. Originally from Arkansas, Nisi has appeared on Broadway, and at regional theaters across America. On television, she had a recurring role on the hit HBO series, “Boardwalk Empire”. When she is not on stage, she is also an assistant professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. You can also see her next in Provincetown later this month at their Tennessee Williams Festival. Ocean 104.7’s John Willis had a chance to chat with her as she prepped for a recent matinee performance backstage at the Cape Playhouse.
Ocean 104.7’s John Willis Interview with Nisi Sturgis
September 6, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
