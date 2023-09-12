Send a Card to Mighty Molly from Cotuit at Pediatric Mayo Clinic in Minnesota

Four year old Molly Sherman has had a long battle with health concerns. When her parents, Emmy and Adam, had their fears confirmed that she was suffering from Post Sepsis Syndrome, they did what any parent would do: seek out the best possible care no matter where that is. What that looks like is splitting up the family from Molly’s older siblings so that she can receive treatment in Minnesota. Family, friends, and community members have stepped up to provide food through a meal train and donate to a go fund me campaign.

Emmy says the family now needs encouragement.

You can send cards and messages of support and hope to

The Even Hotel

Attn: Mighty Molly May Sherman – Room 696

101 11th ave SW,

Rochester, MN 55902

All of us at 99.9 the Q, Cape Country 104, Ocean 104.7 and CapeCod.com are rooting for you. We’re on Team Mighty Molly May 100%