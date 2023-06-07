2023 Cape Cod 4th of July Festivities

Where in the world would you rather be on the 4th of July than a sandy beach, watching fireworks burst along the sky over a beautiful ocean? That’s right, Cape Cod is THE place to be when celebrating our nation’s birthday. In the year 1781, Massachusetts was the first state to recognize Independence Day as a holiday.

CapeCod.com has all the information you need to know about how Cape Cod is celebrating Uncle Sam’s birthday.

Check out the list of 4th of July festivities taking place across the Cape.

Other fireworks and parades TBA. More will be added to the page over time as their schedules are announced.

7/4, 9AM, Barnstable-West Barnstable Parade – Patriotic themed floats parade through Barnstable Village with youth activities after at the Hollow playground area. Rain Date: July 5. Visit Barnstable Village Association.

7/4, 10:30AM, Centerville Parade – At 10:30 AM, after raising of the flag, the pledge of allegiance, and singing “America the Beautiful”, a Centerville Fire Truck and Scout Troop 54 Color Guard leads those walking, riding decorated bicycles, pulling floats, and being pushed in strollers to proceed onto Bumps River Road, Park Avenue, then Main Street, ending at the Centerville Recreation Center rear parking lot. There, hot dogs, ice cream, and water will be served. Participants will be able to meet Cape Cod Baseball League players, get their faces painted, and are showered with candy from the candy cannon. Awards are given for the best float and best decorated bicycle. Presented by the Centerville Civic Association.

7/4, 11:00AM, Cotuit Parade – The Parade will begin on School Street at 11:00 AM and then make a left on Main Street and continue down to the former Cotuit Elementary School property ending at the public field behind the school building. Presented by the Cotuit Civic Association.

7/4, 4:30 PM Hyannis Harbor Boat Parade – The public is invited to participate in this boat parade; boat owners can decorate their watercraft and meet to line up at the Hyannis Marina. Boats will circle the inner harbor and show off their civic pride to the many hundreds of spectators that gather each year along the waterfront at Bismore Park. If you are a boater and want to participate, the boats assemble off of Hyannis Yacht Club and head to the inner harbor to show off their red, white and blue at approximately 4:30 PM. Questions? Email [email protected]

7/4, 5– 7:30PM, Downtown Hyannis – Downtown Hyannis will be closed to vehicle traffic from 5:00 to 7:30 pm and alive with music and dance on Main Street and at the Hyannis Village Green and Bandstand, leading up to a tradition in the making with Cape Symphony performing a free concert at Aselton Park. Pop-up musical performances and deejays will be stationed in locations along Hyannis Main Street during dinner hours. A variety of genres will be offered from jazz and country to rock and classical, featuring live performances by local musicians and professional dance instructors to teach the latest moves and encourage the public to join in. A partnership with Movement Arts Cape Cod will infuse a multi-faceted variety of styles like Country and Disco line dancing, Salsa, Hip-Hop, Egyptian belly dancing, Pine Dancing, Nia, African drumming and more. The public is invited to register to win a prize by showing off the most patriotic style. Giant puppets and other roaming entertainers will delight residents and visitors alike as they stroll around the Village Green, and up through the Harbor Overlook. The Yarmouth Minutemen will host a Colonial campsite re-enactment and a special program to honor our military will encourage the public to contribute their messages of thanks. Performances on the Bandstand will include the Cape Cod Ukulele Club (5:00PM) and the Cape Cod Moonlighters (6:00PM). All are welcome to play lawn games at the Village Green, visit the HyArts Artist Shanties at the Harbor Overlook and at Bismore Park. There is truly something for everyone to enjoy and admission is FREE! Be sure to “smile and share” your photos on Instagram and Facebook with #hyannisjoy4july. Volunteers are needed throughout the day and are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible. Businesses and individuals who wish to support this annual tradition can contact the Hyannis Main Street BID or email [email protected].

7/4, 8PM The Cape Symphony and Town of Barnstable Joy4July Celebration at Aselton Park – As part of the 2023 Town of Barnstable Fourth of July Celebrations, the Cape Symphony, led by Artistic Director & Conductor Jung-Ho Pak and featuring special guests, will perform at 8:00 PM at Michael K. Aselton Memorial Park in Hyannis. The performance, blending pop, Broadway, patriotic, and Americana music is free and no tickets are required. There is no rain date.