Cool Memories: The Old Joseph P. Kennedy Rink

From the first year it was constructed in 1957 as an open-air facility, many fondly remember the old Joseph P. Kennedy Rink that was replaced several years ago by the Hyannis Youth and Community Center.

The place was a perfect go-to for all levels of skaters. Its location was prime, right in the heart of downtown Hyannis at the intersection of Bassett Lane and Bearse’s Way. Many grew up spending hours there almost every week, whether it was to practice their sport or to have a low-key hangout with friends and family.

However, these fond memories may now only live on in photographs, since the Kennedy ice rink was torn down and replaced with a stunning, multi-rink facility in 2009. But many on Cape Cod still wax poetic about the place where hours were spent chatting, cheering, playing and performing.

A Foggy Start

Three years after it opened, the rink’s length was extended to 215 feet, making it the second-largest rink in the U.S. Five years and countless winter snowstorms later, an enclosure roof was added to prevent participants from constantly shoveling it out.

Even with the enclosure, the arena was still open to outdoor temperatures and, therefore, heat. Even in the winter, temperatures above freezing would cause fog to form on the surface of the ice.

The old Kennedy rink stayed seasonal for its entire existence, even in later years when other regional rinks were able to stay open year-round. Although many loved its old school charm and the memories they made there as children, the rink’s functionality declined steadily.

Despite its technical woes, the rink hosted one of the nation’s oldest figure skating clubs. Two-time Olympic competitor Roger Turner founded it soon after the rink opened in the late 50s. They held local and national figure skating championships on that ice, with occasional bouts of fog only adding a sense of mystique to the performances.

The club waned with the original rink’s closure, but picked right back up again with the new ones and continues to train serious participants to enter the U.S. Figure Skating team test sessions.

New Horizons – Two for the Price of One

The overall success of the Kennedy rink only proved to shine a light on its shortcomings. The fog was unreasonable at times, and the inability to use it in the summer did not help it fill community needs.

Planning and fundraising for a new rink began in earnest in 2003. The new facility, part of the Hyannis Youth and Community Center, would total 105,000 square feet and feature two year-round rinks, space for a variety of other activities and a center for teenagers. The designs even featured a cozy warming room inspired by the original’s log fireplace, where parents would meet and coaches would discuss strategy. The $25 million dollar project was funded with taxpayer money and a wide array of grants.

Generations of Cape Codders gathered for a final skate at the old rink on March 22nd, 2009. While it was an emotional night, many looked forward to skating the incoming new rinks later that year.

One of the new rinks was named the Joseph P. Kennedy in honor of the community’s longtime bond with the original.

By CapeCod.com Staff