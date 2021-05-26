Waggin’ Wednesday: Fiesta Is Hoping For A Friendly Home (Kitten Video)

Meet Fiesta!

Fiesta is a friendly and playful 10 month old black male cat. Fiesta loves all humans and always wants to sit on someone’s lap. He’s very playful and affectionate. Fiesta would likely do well in most homes. We think he would do well with children.





Fiesta is located at our Cape Cod branch.

This animal is currently up to date on all vaccinations, has been spayed/neutered, microchipped and been seen by our vet team.

If you are interested in adopting this animal, please fill out our web form, available here:

Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

You can expect a response to your inquiry from a member of our adoption staff within 48 hours of completing this form. Due to our high volume of inquiries, please refrain from calling unless that time frame has passed. If needed, you can reach the Brewster shelter at 617-426-9170 x305. The Animal Rescue League of Boston is currently operating by appointment only Tuesday-Sunday 11am-4pm. Our Adoption Forward process will start with a phone conversation.

