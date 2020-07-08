Waggin’ Wednesday: Gummiberry The Friendly Rooster!

MEET GUMMIBERRY!

Gummiberry is a friendly young rooster. Gummi is a social boy, and will talk to you and follow you around. He has been housed with another rooster and hens and enjoys his out of stall time. He loves to forage for treats by scratching through the dirt. He is a big, bold boy. His favorite thing is a nice pile of straw – when you add more straw or even just fluff it up a bit, Gummi gets very excited and makes the happiest rooster noises while he plunks right down on his “nest.”

Please ensure you are zoned for chickens, and that roosters are allowed. Our chickens have tested negative for Salmonella Pullorum and Avian Influenza. Prior to adoption, we do require a picture of the enclosure he would be staying in.

*Adoptions are currently by appointment only. Please call 617-426-9170 x 305 for more info about Gummiberry or to schedule an appointment to meet him.*

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: