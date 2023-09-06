Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Biscuit!

Biscuit is a 10 month old female Rhodesian Ridgeback mix looking for her new home. She’s an extremely sweet older puppy and she already knows a few commands, is house-trained, and is well mannered – well about as well-mannered as a 10 month old puppy can be! She is still very energetic and loves being outdoors for long walks or in the backyard to run around and play. Despite her knowing some basic manners, training will be important once she gets home so she can work on walking better on a leash and continuing her journey on becoming the well-mannered adult dog we all want her to be!

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: