You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Biscuit!

Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Biscuit!

September 6, 2023

Biscuit is a 10 month old female Rhodesian Ridgeback mix looking for her new home. She’s an extremely sweet older puppy and she already knows a few commands, is house-trained, and is well mannered – well about as well-mannered as a 10 month old puppy can be! She is still very energetic and loves being outdoors for long walks or in the backyard to run around and play. Despite her knowing some basic manners, training will be important once she gets home so she can work on walking better on a leash and continuing her journey on becoming the well-mannered adult dog we all want her to be!

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By:

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Pets

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 