Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Dinosaur!

Dinosaur is a 5 year old male domestic shorthair cat looking for his new home. Dinosaur came to ARL after he was found as a stray and he had a nasty wound on his head and because it was a wound of unknown origin, he needed to undergo a state-mandated 4 month quarantine. The 4 months have passed and now he’s ready to go home! He’s been a shelter favorite during his time in Brewster and is incredibly friendly and has definite lap cat potential! He’s comfortable around dogs so may be able to go to a home with another cat. He’s a great overall cat, social, friendly and would be ideal in any family situation.

