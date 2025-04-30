This adorable 10 week old male mixed-breed pup has made his way all the way from the south in order to find a loving home. He loves to play, and will love to give you lots of kisses and cuddles. Whether it’s playing with toys, running around the yard, or snuggling up on the couch, Eddie is always up for an adventure or a cuddle. He loves to play with canine friends, and will need to be taught all of the puppy basics.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Eddie!
April 30, 2025
This adorable 10 week old male mixed-breed pup has made his way all the way from the south in order to find a loving home. He loves to play, and will love to give you lots of kisses and cuddles. Whether it’s playing with toys, running around the yard, or snuggling up on the couch, Eddie is always up for an adventure or a cuddle. He loves to play with canine friends, and will need to be taught all of the puppy basics.
