Ginny is a 6 month old female Terrier mix looking for her new home. She was part of transport of pups from the South, and she’s very sweet, playful, and starting to learn her basic manners. Just a wonderful, beautiful puppy. She did come to ARL with a broken pelvis and femur and needed surgery to correct the issue. She still does have some hind limb weakness, but as she grows and gets stronger her gait will improve and it’s not expected to impact her long-term health.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Ginny!
October 18, 2023
Ginny is a 6 month old female Terrier mix looking for her new home. She was part of transport of pups from the South, and she’s very sweet, playful, and starting to learn her basic manners. Just a wonderful, beautiful puppy. She did come to ARL with a broken pelvis and femur and needed surgery to correct the issue. She still does have some hind limb weakness, but as she grows and gets stronger her gait will improve and it’s not expected to impact her long-term health.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Elder Services To Offer Free Thanksgiving Meals For Barnstable Residents Over Sixty
- State Announces $1.25 Million To Protect 166 Acres Of Land In Chappaquiddick
- Yarmouth Providing Medical Screenings for Recent Migrants
- Orleans Resident Finds Snake in Closet
- State Replaces Stolen SNAP Benefits For Victims Of Fraud
- VIDEO: Rollover Crash on West Main Street Hyannis
- State Migrant Shelter System Almost at Capacity
- Single Lanes on Main Street Hyannis for Sewer Inspection
- American Airlines Adding Routes to Cape Cod
- Barnstable County Seeking Nominations for Human Rights Awards
- State Unveils Climate Action Plan
- Roads in Marconi Area Closing for Paving
- 41st Annual Hyannis Chamber of Commerce Meeting Set