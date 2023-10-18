Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Ginny!

Ginny is a 6 month old female Terrier mix looking for her new home. She was part of transport of pups from the South, and she’s very sweet, playful, and starting to learn her basic manners. Just a wonderful, beautiful puppy. She did come to ARL with a broken pelvis and femur and needed surgery to correct the issue. She still does have some hind limb weakness, but as she grows and gets stronger her gait will improve and it’s not expected to impact her long-term health.





Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: