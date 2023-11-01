You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Jazzy!

November 1, 2023

Jazzy is a 9 year old female mixed-breed dog looking for her new home. Jazzy’s had a tough life but through it all she’s demonstrated an amazing resilience and is one of the sweetest dogs you’ll ever meet. She’s all about love – she does enjoy going outside for walks and playtime but what she really wants is to curl up with you for a long cuddle session. A quiet, adult-only home would be best for her and while she does get along with other dogs, Jazzy would like to be the only pet in the home, that way she can have you all to herself!

