Jiffy Pop, Dublin and Shamrock are a trio of 3 week old male guinea pigs looking for a new home. These three are good luck charms as they were born on St. Patrick’s Day! They’re wiggly, curious and social and are the perfect age to form a strong bond with you! The more you handle them the more comfortable they’ll be and for those who don’t know, guinea pigs make wonderful companion animals and you can take home one, two or all three!
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Jiffy Pop, Dublin and Shamrock!
April 17, 2024
