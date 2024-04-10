Milo is a 2 year old male domestic shorthair cat looking for his new home. He was surrendered by someone who just had too many cats in the home and Mily is a shy guy so it’ll take some time for him to warm up. His ideal home would a quiet, adult-only situation and also someone who will have the patience to allow him the time to settle in at his own pace. He’s made great progress while at ARL, allowing pets and taking treats out of people’s hands and he is sure to continue to make strides once he finds his new home!
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Milo!
April 10, 2024
Milo is a 2 year old male domestic shorthair cat looking for his new home. He was surrendered by someone who just had too many cats in the home and Mily is a shy guy so it’ll take some time for him to warm up. His ideal home would a quiet, adult-only situation and also someone who will have the patience to allow him the time to settle in at his own pace. He’s made great progress while at ARL, allowing pets and taking treats out of people’s hands and he is sure to continue to make strides once he finds his new home!
