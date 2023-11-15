Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Taegu and Talapia!

Taegu and Talapia are a brother/sister pair of 5 month old kittens looking for their new home. These two came to ARL as part of a transport of cats from the Southern U.S. and they are incredibly friendly, snuggly, curious and you’ll often find them curled up together napping! They are bonded so need to go home together, and it should be noted that these two adorable kittens are FELV+. FELV is feline leukemia virus and is contagious to other cats but not to humans so essentially these two need to be indoor cats only and cannot live with other cats. FELV is not uncommon, and while they have weakened immune systems, cats who are FELV+ can live long and happy lives. ARL staff in Brewster would be happy to go into further details when you go and meet these two.

