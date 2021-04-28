Waggin’ Wednesday With WAFFLES The Ginuea Pig!

Meet Waffles!

Waffles is a 3 year old male guinea pig! In his previous home he was not handled much so he is a bit nervous around people. Waffles has not lived with a friend before, but may do well with another male pig pending a guinea pig meet! Waffles would like do well with older kids.

Waffles is currently up to date on all vaccinations, has been spayed/neutered, microchipped and been seen by our vet team.

Waffles is located at our Cape Cod branch. If you are interested in adopting this animal, please fill out our web form, available here:

Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

You can expect a response to your inquiry from a member of our adoption staff within 48 hours of completing this form. Due to our high volume of inquiries, please refrain from calling unless that time frame has passed. If needed, you can reach the Brewster shelter at 617-426-9170 x305. The Animal Rescue League of Boston is currently operating by appointment only Tuesday-Sunday 11am-4pm. Our Adoption Forward process will start with a phone conversation.

