Will You Help Beemer Find a Home Here on Cape Cod?

I’m Beemer! I’m a 12 yr old cocker spaniel with lots of love to give. I’m a wiggly, loving ball of fun. I get along okay with other dogs but may not like sharing my treats with anyone so I’m looking for a home where I can be your one and only pet. I love hanging out with people and I’ll happily meet new human friends. I’ve had a bit of a tough time lately so would really love to live out my retirement in the cozy comfort of a new home.

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!