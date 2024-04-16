Will You Help Bella Find a Home on Cape Cod?

***** MY ADOPTION FEE WILL BE WAIVED APRIL 16 – 21!

To learn more, visit:

http://www.mspca.org/feewaived

Meet Bella! She is happy, bouncy, and super wiggly. Lots of things make Bella excited, so adopters should continue to train with her so she can learn how to settle and have quiet time. Kids in the home should be sturdy, and unphased by a bouncy pup and their goofy antics. She says no thanks to living with cats, and can be selective about canine companions, but could potentially live with a tolerant, adult dog that would give her space when she needs it.

Interested in adopting a dog? Stop by our open hours to chat with our staff!



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!