Will You Help Bowie Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Bowie is a special dog who needs a little extra love and care. This handsome fella is deaf and mostly blind so he will need a little extra support getting around. He enjoys being around his people and loves to curl up in his bed and take nice long naps. He also does enjoy a nice long leisurely walk as long as you’re helping him navigate if he’s in a place he doesn’t know! He could live with another dog as long as they understand he won’t want to engage much in play and could also live with a dog savvy cat. Children who are able to understand his needs could also be a match.

If you are looking for a loyal and loving companion who will appreciate your kindness and patience, then Bowie is the dog for you. Come meet Bowie today and see for yourself what a special dog he truly is!



