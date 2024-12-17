Will You Help Champion Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Hey there, future cat parent! Meet Champion, the three-legged superstar who’s got more charm than a catnip factory! Sure, he’s got a few quirks, but his love is off the charts!

Champion’s Pawsitive Traits:

Three Legs, No Problem: Who needs four when you can hop like a pro? Champion is the fastest napper in town, and he’s got the moves to prove it!

Diabetic Dynamo: This kitty is on a low-carb diet and is on medication (staff can tell you more!), so he’s ready to be your health coach while he purrs in your lap. Who knew glucose management could be this cuddly?

Cuddle Connoisseur: Missing a leg? No problem! Champion is a certified snuggle expert and will keep you warm on any chilly night—just don’t forget the blanket!

What Champion is Looking For:

Champion is on the hunt for a loving home where he can sunbathe, nap like a champ, and soak up all the love. If you appreciate the art of the purr, head bumps, and watching a cat be a cat, you might just be his perfect match!

If you think this cat could be a good match for your home and would like to learn more, stop by our MSPCA Cape Cod Adoption Center. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment or application needed.

You are welcome to enter our cat rooms during open hours. Staff and volunteers will be happy to assist you!

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!