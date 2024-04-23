Will You Help Egg Roll Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Egg Roll! Just like her name sake, this sweet lady is a world of delight enclosed in a perfect wrapper. Where your typical egg roll might have a delicious cabbage filling, this Egg Roll is full to the brim with a sweet disposition and a dozen year of finely crafted cat-nap habits. On the outside, this Egg Roll trades the traditional golden fried wrapper for a gorgeous gray and white fur coat.

Egg Roll has FLUTD, a common urinary condition in cats, so a relationship with a vet is a must to make sure this girl is comfortable and feeling her best! And since Egg Roll is a bit overstuffed, a diet to lose some extra weight will do wonders for her health.

If you’re a fan of Egg Roll (who wouldn’t be) and want to add a sweet older feline to your home, come by our Cape shelter 1-4pm Tuesday through Sunday!



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!