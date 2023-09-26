Will You Help Luke Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Introducing Luke, the quietest hound you’ll ever meet! Luke is a gentle and adorable beagle mix who is looking for a patient and understanding adopter. He may be shy at first, but with a little time and TLC, Luke has the potential to blossom into a loving and devoted companion.

Luke appreciates a calm and peaceful atmosphere, where he can relax and come out of his shell at his own pace. He is best suited for a quiet and predictable, low-traffic home environment without any children, as their energy and unpredictability can overwhelm him. He would thrive in an adult-only home where he can receive one-on-one attention and patient guidance to help build his confidence. He could potentially live with a calm, confident helper dog.

He does have skin allergies, but with proper medication and care, it can be managed effectively. Stop by the shelter during open hours if Luke sounds like the right fit for your household!



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!