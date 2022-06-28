Will You Help Molly Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Molly, our peppy little cava-poo! This happy, playful lady is ready for her next adventure. Although she is a year old, this pint sized lady has lots of puppy-like energy in a full-grown body! She is looking for a family with a good sense of humor and that is ready to keep up with all of her silly antics. We think she’d do best as an only dog for now, but could have some well-matched dog friends. She says no thanks to cats, but she could be successful with older kids who are willing to help with training a high energy gal.

If you’re interested in Molly, go to mspca.org and fill out an inquiry. Be as detailed as you can about your home life and what you’re looking for in a new dog.



