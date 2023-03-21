Will You Help Phineas and Ferb Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Can you name a more dynamic duo? Phineas and Ferb are a bonded pair of male guinea pigs who would like to go home together. Phineas is adventurous and quick to socialize with his human friends, accepting his favorite veggie treats from your hand. There is no day that is ordinary for these two so they will need plenty of enrichment and their own space to go to in there new environment.

Guinea pigs make wonderful pets! They are very social animals which means they generally need at least one companion! Of course they should only be kept with other piggies of the same sex. A pair of Guinea pigs need at minimum of 10.5 sq feet of cage space or roughly 30”x50” with a solid bottom but the more space the better for these two.

We will need a picture of your enclosure prior to sending Phineas and Ferb home. If you’re interested in adopting these two, click “Inquiry” to submit an adoption inquiry!



