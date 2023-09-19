Will You Help Selene Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Selene! This cat arrived from another shelter in Texas and is ready for her new home. This gorgeous girl is on the shyer side but is very sweet once she warms up! She has tested positive for Feline Leukemia (FeLV) so we are recommending that she goes to a home without other cats. Staff would be happy to chat with you more about her FeLV status! We also waived her adoption fee!

If you are interested in adopting a cat, stop by our open hours to meet our feline friends!



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!