Will You Help Zoey Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Zoey – the pocket-sized sweetheart you’ve been searching for! With a heart as warm as her fluffy fur, Zoey is small, cute, and destined for couch-potato greatness! Zoey’s like a fine wine; she just gets better and better with time. Give her space to decompress, follow her lead, and you’ll see Zoey blossom into your sweetest companion. Zoey can be quite worried with new people and new situations, so her family should plan to assume a role as her advocate when she prefers to stay cozy in her personal bubble!

Zoey has successfully lived with other dogs, could possibly live with a cat given a slow introduction, and would be open to a home with older kiddos who can pay attention to her body language and help her confidence grow!



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!