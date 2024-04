SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich has begun pavement filling on route 130 from the Mashpee Town Line to Quaker Meetinghouse Road.

The work, conducted by Lawrence Lynch Corp and coordinated by MassDOT, will go from 7 am to 5 pm on weekdays until work is completed.

Residents and commuters are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes if possible to ease traffic congestion in the area.