New Steamship Authority Vessels Clearing Last Stages

FALMOUTH – Work on the Steamship Authority’s two recently acquired ferries is going well and the vessels are on-track to join the fleet soon, says officials with the transit service.

At this week’s meeting of the Governing Board, Director of Marine Operations Mark Amundsen said both the Barnstable and Aquinnah—the two names generated by community a poll—are in the last stages of conversion into transit-ready ships, with their days as Offshore Support Vessels behind them.

“In the month of May, we’ll be doing commissioning of all the engines and equipment we have installed. They’re working diligently on the fitting out of the passenger lounge and crew lounge, so right now we’re looking at an end-May completion date,” said Amundsen.

The two vessels will replace the oldest of the fleet.

Though officials have previously stated they wouldn’t be opposed to expanding the fleet in the future, they added that maintenance costs can quickly climb for more vessels.