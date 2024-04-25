You are here: Home / NewsCenter / New Steamship Authority Vessels Clearing Last Stages

New Steamship Authority Vessels Clearing Last Stages

April 25, 2024

HOS Lode Star recently purchased by the Steamship Authority, to enter service as the Barnstable.

FALMOUTH – Work on the Steamship Authority’s two recently acquired ferries is going well and the vessels are on-track to join the fleet soon, says officials with the transit service.

At this week’s meeting of the Governing Board, Director of Marine Operations Mark Amundsen said both the Barnstable and Aquinnah—the two names generated by community a poll—are in the last stages of conversion into transit-ready ships, with their days as Offshore Support Vessels behind them. 

“In the month of May, we’ll be doing commissioning of all the engines and equipment we have installed. They’re working diligently on the fitting out of the passenger lounge and crew lounge, so right now we’re looking at an end-May completion date,” said Amundsen.

The two vessels will replace the oldest of the fleet.

Though officials have previously stated they wouldn’t be opposed to expanding the fleet in the future, they added that maintenance costs can quickly climb for more vessels.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 