Dr. Charle’s “Stormy” Mayo To Be Honored Ahead Of Planned Retirement

PROVINCETOWN – The Center for Coastal Studies has announced will honor Dr. Charles Mayo at the New England Aquarium this morning during celebrations for Massachusetts’ Right Whale Day.

Mayo, known by his nickname “Stormy”, is planning to retire next month, capping a storied career in which he served as the Director of the Center’s Right Whale Ecology Program, co-founding the Center in 1976 alongside Dr. Graham Giese and the late Dr. Barbara Shuler Mayo.

The public is invited to attend the event, which will be held at the Aquarium’s Harbor Terrace Tent at 1 Central Wharf in Boston from 11 am to 12:30 pm, where lawmakers will honor him and his accomplishments in promoting marine advocacy in the region.

Mayo’s achievements include helping to establish Stellwagen Bank as a National Marine Sanctuary, helping to pioneer the Marine Animal Entanglement Response program – now standard practice for marine rescue operations – and bringing attention to the region as a crucial habitat for the critically endangered species.