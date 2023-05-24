$1.25M from MassHealth Aims to Help Older Adults with Coverage

BOSTON – A total of $1.25 million in grants from MassHealth is being directed to assist older Massachusetts residents in maintaining their health care coverage.

Governor Maura Healey recently announced the release of the money to statewide organizations such as the Massachusetts Senior Action Council, adding that the resources will set out to assist those going through the determination process as well as to fund enrollment events across the Commonwealth.

The training for additional certified application counselors will also be boosted by the money.

In a statement, state officials said they’re looking to avoid “unnecessary gaps in coverage.”

For more details, visit mass.gov.