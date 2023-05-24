You are here: Home / NewsCenter / $1.25M from MassHealth Aims to Help Older Adults with Coverage

$1.25M from MassHealth Aims to Help Older Adults with Coverage

May 24, 2023

BOSTON – A total of $1.25 million in grants from MassHealth is being directed to assist older Massachusetts residents in maintaining their health care coverage.

Governor Maura Healey recently announced the release of the money to statewide organizations such as the Massachusetts Senior Action Council, adding that the resources will set out to assist those going through the determination process as well as to fund enrollment events across the Commonwealth.

The training for additional certified application counselors will also be boosted by the money.

In a statement, state officials said they’re looking to avoid “unnecessary gaps in coverage.”

For more details, visit mass.gov.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


