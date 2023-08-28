100 Small Business Grants Awarded by Cape Cod Chamber

CENTERVILLE – The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce recently distributed one hundred $1,000 grants to locally owned small businesses with funds provided by National Grid.

Businesses were required to have 150 or fewer employees, be based in Massachusetts, and be current National Grid customers.

The Cape Cod Chamber is one of eight regional chambers of commerce in Massachusetts to receive funds from National Grid for the purpose of administering small business grants.

“Our small business community is the backbone of our local economy. We’re grateful to National Grid for recognizing this and aiding in the Cape Cod Chamber’s mission to help strengthen our member businesses and the Cape community,” said Paul Niedzwiecki, Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO.

Businesses from across Cape Cod and from a wide variety of industries applied.

Applications were open for less than one week, demonstrating the high demand for such support across the region.

Some of the grant recipients include AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod, Cape Cod Maritime Museum, Gateway Dental Care, Osterville Village Library and The Brewster Historical Society, Inc.