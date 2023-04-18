102nd Intelligence Wing of Joint Base Under Scrutiny Following Documents Leak

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – The 102nd Intelligence Wing based at Joint Base Cape Cod has been taken off its assigned intelligence mission following an airman stationed at the command unit being charged with leaking potentially hundreds of classified documents.

During a special hearing, U.S. Congress members questioned Air Force officials on what checks were in place at the command unit to ensure security, as well as how no officials noticed the documents online for months.

The Air Force inspector general will be on Cape investigating the command unit, said officials at the meeting.

Airman Jack Teixeira is expected to appear again at the U.S. District Court in Boston for a hearing on Wednesday.

Tara Copp with the Associated Press contributed to this article.