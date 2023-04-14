Downtown Hyannis Façade Program Provides New Business Funding

HYANNIS – Several small businesses in Downtown Hyannis have been awarded $115,000 in grant funding by the Barnstable Planning and Development Department, in partnership with the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District, for facade improvements.

Plans for the grant money include improving the aesthetics of over 20 storefronts with new awnings, planters, and signage.

Additional matching funds are anticipated by participating businesses which could result in close to $400,000 in improvements made to the Downtown Hyannis area.

Some of the businesses with the highest grant awarded amounts include Palio Pizzeria, Pupcakes, Red Store, Ninja House and Little Beach.

Funding from MassDevelopment’s Transformative Development Initiative and from a Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce REDO Grant have made the program possible.