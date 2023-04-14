You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Downtown Hyannis Façade Program Provides New Business Funding

Downtown Hyannis Façade Program Provides New Business Funding

April 14, 2023

HYANNIS – Several small businesses in Downtown Hyannis have been awarded $115,000 in grant funding by the Barnstable Planning and Development Department, in partnership with the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District, for facade improvements.

Plans for the grant money include improving the aesthetics of over 20 storefronts with new awnings, planters, and signage.

Additional matching funds are anticipated by participating businesses which could result in close to $400,000 in improvements made to the Downtown Hyannis area.

Some of the businesses with the highest grant awarded amounts include Palio Pizzeria, Pupcakes, Red Store, Ninja House and Little Beach.

Funding from MassDevelopment’s Transformative Development Initiative and from a Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce REDO Grant have made the program possible.

 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Zachary Clapp

Zack is a graduate from Cape Cod Community College who is an avid sports fan and loves everything radio.  Zack joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in 2023.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 