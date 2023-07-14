$150,000 Awarded to WE CAN from the Women’s Foundation

HYANNIS – WE CAN is receiving a $150,000 dollar grant over three years from the Women’s Foundation of Boston as part of $1.7 million dollars being awarded to nonprofits serving women and girls.

The grant will fund increased access to their services for women in Hyannis and the Mid-Cape region.

Hyannis’ site has the main purpose of being a program delivery space for WE CAN’s one-to-one legal, financial empowerment, career/work support, and business support consultations, workshops, support groups, and personal development programs.

WE CAN has had a significant presence, primarily on the lower Cape, for over 20 years helping over 2000 women last year alone.

The organization offers support and services as women navigate challenging life transitions such as job loss, homelessness, divorce, health issues, personal loss, financial troubles, and other crises.

Over a million dollars was awarded by the Women’s Foundation of Boston’s 2023 grant cycle to support women and girls in Massachusetts’s “Gateway Cities,” which they define as midsize urban centers that anchor regional economies in the Commonwealth.