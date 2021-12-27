$3.5 Million in New Community IT Grants Released by State

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker recently announced the newest recipients of grant funding through the Community Compact Cabinet Information Technology Grant Program.

The program was initially designed by the state to help better connect the government of the Commonwealth with local governing bodies.

$3.5 million was awarded through this round of grants to 70 communities throughout the state.

Overall, 749 grants totaling $19.2 million have been awarded to Massachusetts cities and towns.

Technological advancements and improvements are the goals of these specific grants, with items such as downtown Wi-Fi networks and stronger network security in town buildings being included in the funding.

Plymouth previously received $100,000 for the implementation of an online permitting system.

Further IT grant funding will be made available through the state at a later date.