4Cs & Upper Cape Tech Partner to Offer Manufacturing Courses

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Community College is partnering with Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School to provide two free workforce certification courses in Advanced Manufacturing.

The courses, which begin next week, will be held at night at Upper Cape Tech in Bourne and will prepare individuals to work for companies specializing in the design and assembly of machinery, computers, boats, aquaculture and more.

The courses are free for adults who are either recent high school graduates or are currently enrolled in classes to prepare for the GED or HiSET exams. Students must also be able to prove that they are legally eligible to work in the United States.

“We hear it time and again: members of our community are looking for education and training that leads them and their families to brighter futures,” said John Cox, President of Cape Cod Community College.

“Across our communities, Advanced Manufacturing is a booming industry, and they are looking for the next generation of employees. We are thrilled to be able to offer these certification courses, at no cost to those who are eligible, so that we can pair community want with industry need.”

The first course, “Level 1: Basic Manufacturing Skills for Assembler or Warehouse Employment,” begins Tuesday, February 11.

Over the span of 17 classes, which are Mondays and Tuesdays from 6 to 9 p.m., students are introduced to manufacturing technology, reading and interpreting technical drawings and blueprints, and basic safety and workplace readiness.

Students who pass with a score of 85 percent or higher are then able to take the second free course which starts April 27.

“Level 2: Basic Manufacturing Skills and Machine Operations and Inspectors” runs for 19 classes on Mondays and Tuesdays from 6 to 9 p.m.

In this course, students are prepared for an entry-level Machine Operators and Inspectors Manufacturing Skills certification and learn the ins-and-outs of Computer Numerical Control (CNC) milling technology, programming, and turning technology to make parts.

“The manufacturing industry has been a significant part of the state’s economy, and is growing on Cape Cod and the South Coast,” said Dr. Robert Dutch, Superintendent of Upper Cape Tech.

“We at Upper Cape Tech are excited to partner with Cape Cod Community College to provide this training which represents a potentially life changing opportunity for students to attain credentials leading to high paying jobs.”

An informational session for the courses will be held at Upper Cape Tech Monday, February 10 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Seats in the two free courses are limited and interested individuals are encouraged to register for the first course as soon as possible. Attending the February 10 information session is also encouraged.

To reserve a seat and register, contact Carol Lidard, the director of the Adult Education Center at Cape Cod Community College, at clidard@capecod.edu or by calling 508-375-5001.