$56 Billion Dollar State Budget Approved

BARNSTABLE – A $56.2 billion dollar state budget for Fiscal Year 2024 was recently supported by state lawmakers, which would increase local aid and give free universal school meals, among other things.

The six-member Conference Committee tasked with reviewing the budget submitted their report which was adopted by both legislative branches on July 31 and is now on Governor Maura Healey’s desk for her to review.

“The budget supports local communities by funding Chapter 70 education aid at $6.59 billion, which represents an increase of $604 million over Fiscal Year 2023 levels, while doubling minimum per pupil aid from $30 to $60,” Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos said.

The budget will also provide for $1.27 billion in Unrestricted General Government Aid (UGGA) to support a wide range of municipal services, which is $39.4 million more than last fiscal year’s appropriation.

“Cities and towns will also benefit from an increase in the amount of grants the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) can provide to municipalities to assist with school building construction and renovation projects. For Fiscal Year 2024, the cap will increase from $800 million to $1.2 billion,” said Xiarhos.

Locally the Town of Sandwich will receive over $7.5 million in direct education aid, while Bourne receives over $5.4 million and Barnstable receives over $24.7 million.

During the initial house budget debate in April, Representative Xiarhos advocated for the inclusion of several local initiatives for the region, including building improvements to a housing complex in Sandwich, a temporary fire station for Bourne, and the creation of an emergency rescue boat launch site at Sandy Neck Beach.