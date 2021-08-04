State Funding Programs to Address Homelessness, Substance Use

BOSTON – More than $30 million in state funding was recently made available for resources related to homelessness and substance use disorders.

Governor Charlie Baker announced that the money will be utilized to help fund prevention and treatment across Massachusetts.

Investments feature street-level outreach for residents and resources to aid hospitals when discharging people in order to keep them safe.

Direct investments into securing housing are also to be funded through the grants. A $10 million capital fund will be launched in order to support Permanent Supportive Housing as a way to help alleviate homelessness.

More than 100 housing vouchers are to be utilized to stabilize housing for some residents.

More information on the latest state grant funding can be found by clicking here.